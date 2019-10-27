En av filmhistoriens kanske mest udda tacktal hölls under fredagen av Jane Fonda. Hon var i Washington DC för att protestera mot klimatförändringarna. Det har hon haft för vana att göra på fredagar, inspirerad av Greta Thunberg. Men det skulle bli en lite speciell dag.

The legendary actor was supposed to attend BAFTA LA’s annual celebration Friday night to accept the Stanley Kubrick award for excellence in film. Of course, since she had been arrested earlier on Friday in Washington, D.C., she had to miss the ceremony. That didn’t stop her from sending in a video acceptance speech to play in her absence.