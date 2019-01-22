Nomineringerna för den 91:a Oscarsgalan för insatser inom film 2018 är klara. Svenska Gräns blev nominerad som en av tre filmer för bästa smink, makeup. Danska Den skyldige blev tyvärr utan nominering i kategorin bästa utländska film, där den var utvald som en av 9 filmer.

Roma (som visas på Netflix) fick många nomineringar.

Performance by an actor in a leading role

Christian Bale in “Vice”

in “Vice” Bradley Cooper in “A Star Is Born”

in “A Star Is Born” Willem Dafoe in “At Eternity’s Gate”

in “At Eternity’s Gate” Rami Malek in “Bohemian Rhapsody”

in “Bohemian Rhapsody” Viggo Mortensen in “Green Book”

Performance by an actor in a supporting role

Mahershala Ali in “Green Book”

in “Green Book” Adam Driver in “BlacKkKlansman”

in “BlacKkKlansman” Sam Elliott in “A Star Is Born”

in “A Star Is Born” Richard E. Grant in “Can You Ever Forgive Me?”

in “Can You Ever Forgive Me?” Sam Rockwell in “Vice”

Performance by an actress in a leading role

Yalitza Aparicio in “Roma”

in “Roma” Glenn Close in “The Wife”

in “The Wife” Olivia Colman in “The Favourite”

in “The Favourite” Lady Gaga in “A Star Is Born”

in “A Star Is Born” Melissa McCarthy in “Can You Ever Forgive Me?”

Performance by an actress in a supporting role

Amy Adams in “Vice”

in “Vice” Marina de Tavira in “Roma”

in “Roma” Regina King in “If Beale Street Could Talk”

in “If Beale Street Could Talk” Emma Stone in “The Favourite”

in “The Favourite” Rachel Weisz in “The Favourite”

Best animated feature film of the year

“Incredibles 2” Brad Bird, John Walker and Nicole Paradis Grindle

Brad Bird, John Walker and Nicole Paradis Grindle “Isle of Dogs” Wes Anderson, Scott Rudin, Steven Rales and Jeremy Dawson

Wes Anderson, Scott Rudin, Steven Rales and Jeremy Dawson “Mirai” Mamoru Hosoda and Yuichiro Saito

Mamoru Hosoda and Yuichiro Saito “Ralph Breaks the Internet” Rich Moore, Phil Johnston and Clark Spencer

Rich Moore, Phil Johnston and Clark Spencer “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey, Rodney Rothman, Phil Lord and Christopher Miller

Achievement in cinematography

“Cold War” Łukasz Żal

Łukasz Żal “The Favourite” Robbie Ryan

Robbie Ryan “Never Look Away” Caleb Deschanel

Caleb Deschanel “Roma” Alfonso Cuarón

Alfonso Cuarón “A Star Is Born” Matthew Libatique

Achievement in costume design

“The Ballad of Buster Scruggs” Mary Zophres

Mary Zophres “Black Panther” Ruth Carter

Ruth Carter “The Favourite” Sandy Powell

Sandy Powell “Mary Poppins Returns” Sandy Powell

Sandy Powell “Mary Queen of Scots” Alexandra Byrne

Achievement in directing

“BlacKkKlansman” Spike Lee

Spike Lee “Cold War” Paweł Pawlikowski

Paweł Pawlikowski “The Favourite” Yorgos Lanthimos

Yorgos Lanthimos “Roma” Alfonso Cuarón

Alfonso Cuarón “Vice” Adam McKay

Best documentary feature

“Free Solo” Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi, Jimmy Chin, Evan Hayes and Shannon Dill

Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi, Jimmy Chin, Evan Hayes and Shannon Dill “Hale County This Morning, This Evening” RaMell Ross, Joslyn Barnes and Su Kim

RaMell Ross, Joslyn Barnes and Su Kim “Minding the Gap” Bing Liu and Diane Quon

Bing Liu and Diane Quon “Of Fathers and Sons” Talal Derki, Ansgar Frerich, Eva Kemme and Tobias N. Siebert

Talal Derki, Ansgar Frerich, Eva Kemme and Tobias N. Siebert “RBG” Betsy West and Julie Cohen

Best documentary short subject

“Black Sheep” Ed Perkins and Jonathan Chinn

Ed Perkins and Jonathan Chinn “End Game” Rob Epstein and Jeffrey Friedman

Rob Epstein and Jeffrey Friedman “Lifeboat” Skye Fitzgerald and Bryn Mooser

Skye Fitzgerald and Bryn Mooser “A Night at The Garden” Marshall Curry

Marshall Curry “Period. End of Sentence.” Rayka Zehtabchi and Melissa Berton

Achievement in film editing

“BlacKkKlansman” Barry Alexander Brown

Barry Alexander Brown “Bohemian Rhapsody” John Ottman

John Ottman “The Favourite” Yorgos Mavropsaridis

Yorgos Mavropsaridis “Green Book” Patrick J. Don Vito

Patrick J. Don Vito “Vice” Hank Corwin

Best foreign language film of the year

“Capernaum” Lebanon

Lebanon “Cold War” Poland

Poland “Never Look Away” Germany

Germany “Roma” Mexico

Mexico “Shoplifters” Japan

Achievement in makeup and hairstyling

“Border” Göran Lundström and Pamela Goldammer

Göran Lundström and Pamela Goldammer “Mary Queen of Scots” Jenny Shircore, Marc Pilcher and Jessica Brooks

Jenny Shircore, Marc Pilcher and Jessica Brooks “Vice” Greg Cannom, Kate Biscoe and Patricia DeHaney

Achievement in music written for motion pictures (Original score)

“Black Panther” Ludwig Goransson

Ludwig Goransson “BlacKkKlansman” Terence Blanchard

Terence Blanchard “If Beale Street Could Talk” Nicholas Britell

Nicholas Britell “Isle of Dogs” Alexandre Desplat

Alexandre Desplat “Mary Poppins Returns” Marc Shaiman

Achievement in music written for motion pictures (Original song)

“All The Stars” from “Black Panther”

Music by Mark Spears, Kendrick Lamar Duckworth and Anthony Tiffith; Lyric by Kendrick Lamar Duckworth, Anthony Tiffith and Solana Rowe

from “Black Panther” Music by Mark Spears, Kendrick Lamar Duckworth and Anthony Tiffith; Lyric by Kendrick Lamar Duckworth, Anthony Tiffith and Solana Rowe “I’ll Fight” from “RBG”

Music and Lyric by Diane Warren

from “RBG” Music and Lyric by Diane Warren “The Place Where Lost Things Go” from “Mary Poppins Returns”

Music by Marc Shaiman; Lyric by Scott Wittman and Marc Shaiman

from “Mary Poppins Returns” Music by Marc Shaiman; Lyric by Scott Wittman and Marc Shaiman “Shallow” from “A Star Is Born”

Music and Lyric by Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando and Andrew Wyatt

from “A Star Is Born” Music and Lyric by Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando and Andrew Wyatt “When A Cowboy Trades His Spurs For Wings” from “The Ballad of Buster Scruggs”

Music and Lyric by David Rawlings and Gillian Welch

Best motion picture of the year

“Black Panther” Kevin Feige, Producer

Kevin Feige, Producer “BlacKkKlansman” Sean McKittrick, Jason Blum, Raymond Mansfield, Jordan Peele and Spike Lee, Producers

Sean McKittrick, Jason Blum, Raymond Mansfield, Jordan Peele and Spike Lee, Producers “Bohemian Rhapsody” Graham King, Producer

Graham King, Producer “The Favourite” Ceci Dempsey, Ed Guiney, Lee Magiday and Yorgos Lanthimos, Producers

Ceci Dempsey, Ed Guiney, Lee Magiday and Yorgos Lanthimos, Producers “Green Book” Jim Burke, Charles B. Wessler, Brian Currie, Peter Farrelly and Nick Vallelonga, Producers

Jim Burke, Charles B. Wessler, Brian Currie, Peter Farrelly and Nick Vallelonga, Producers “Roma” Gabriela Rodríguez and Alfonso Cuarón, Producers

Gabriela Rodríguez and Alfonso Cuarón, Producers “A Star Is Born” Bill Gerber, Bradley Cooper and Lynette Howell Taylor, Producers

Bill Gerber, Bradley Cooper and Lynette Howell Taylor, Producers “Vice” Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, Adam McKay and Kevin Messick, Producers

Achievement in production design

“Black Panther” Production Design: Hannah Beachler; Set Decoration: Jay Hart

Production Design: Hannah Beachler; Set Decoration: Jay Hart “The Favourite” Production Design: Fiona Crombie; Set Decoration: Alice Felton

Production Design: Fiona Crombie; Set Decoration: Alice Felton “First Man” Production Design: Nathan Crowley; Set Decoration: Kathy Lucas

Production Design: Nathan Crowley; Set Decoration: Kathy Lucas “Mary Poppins Returns” Production Design: John Myhre; Set Decoration: Gordon Sim

Production Design: John Myhre; Set Decoration: Gordon Sim “Roma” Production Design: Eugenio Caballero; Set Decoration: Bárbara Enríquez

Best animated short film

“Animal Behaviour” Alison Snowden and David Fine

Alison Snowden and David Fine “Bao” Domee Shi and Becky Neiman-Cobb

Domee Shi and Becky Neiman-Cobb “Late Afternoon” Louise Bagnall and Nuria González Blanco

Louise Bagnall and Nuria González Blanco “One Small Step” Andrew Chesworth and Bobby Pontillas

Andrew Chesworth and Bobby Pontillas “Weekends” Trevor Jimenez

Best live action short film

“Detainment” Vincent Lambe and Darren Mahon

Vincent Lambe and Darren Mahon “Fauve” Jeremy Comte and Maria Gracia Turgeon

Jeremy Comte and Maria Gracia Turgeon “Marguerite” Marianne Farley and Marie-Hélène Panisset

Marianne Farley and Marie-Hélène Panisset “Mother” Rodrigo Sorogoyen and María del Puy Alvarado

Rodrigo Sorogoyen and María del Puy Alvarado “Skin” Guy Nattiv and Jaime Ray Newman

Achievement in sound editing

“Black Panther” Benjamin A. Burtt and Steve Boeddeker

Benjamin A. Burtt and Steve Boeddeker “Bohemian Rhapsody” John Warhurst and Nina Hartstone

John Warhurst and Nina Hartstone “First Man” Ai-Ling Lee and Mildred Iatrou Morgan

Ai-Ling Lee and Mildred Iatrou Morgan “A Quiet Place” Ethan Van der Ryn and Erik Aadahl

Ethan Van der Ryn and Erik Aadahl “Roma” Sergio Díaz and Skip Lievsay

Achievement in sound mixing

“Black Panther” Steve Boeddeker, Brandon Proctor and Peter Devlin

Steve Boeddeker, Brandon Proctor and Peter Devlin “Bohemian Rhapsody” Paul Massey, Tim Cavagin and John Casali

Paul Massey, Tim Cavagin and John Casali “First Man” Jon Taylor, Frank A. Montaño, Ai-Ling Lee and Mary H. Ellis

Jon Taylor, Frank A. Montaño, Ai-Ling Lee and Mary H. Ellis “Roma” Skip Lievsay, Craig Henighan and José Antonio García

Skip Lievsay, Craig Henighan and José Antonio García “A Star Is Born” Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic, Jason Ruder and Steve Morrow

Achievement in visual effects

“Avengers: Infinity War” Dan DeLeeuw, Kelly Port, Russell Earl and Dan Sudick

Dan DeLeeuw, Kelly Port, Russell Earl and Dan Sudick “Christopher Robin” Christopher Lawrence, Michael Eames, Theo Jones and Chris Corbould

Christopher Lawrence, Michael Eames, Theo Jones and Chris Corbould “First Man” Paul Lambert, Ian Hunter, Tristan Myles and J.D. Schwalm

Paul Lambert, Ian Hunter, Tristan Myles and J.D. Schwalm “Ready Player One” Roger Guyett, Grady Cofer, Matthew E. Butler and David Shirk

Roger Guyett, Grady Cofer, Matthew E. Butler and David Shirk “Solo: A Star Wars Story” Rob Bredow, Patrick Tubach, Neal Scanlan and Dominic Tuohy

Adapted screenplay

“The Ballad of Buster Scruggs” Written by Joel Coen & Ethan Coen

Written by Joel Coen & Ethan Coen “BlacKkKlansman” Written by Charlie Wachtel & David Rabinowitz and Kevin Willmott & Spike Lee

Written by Charlie Wachtel & David Rabinowitz and Kevin Willmott & Spike Lee “Can You Ever Forgive Me?” Screenplay by Nicole Holofcener and Jeff Whitty

Screenplay by Nicole Holofcener and Jeff Whitty “If Beale Street Could Talk” Written for the screen by Barry Jenkins

Written for the screen by Barry Jenkins “A Star Is Born” Screenplay by Eric Roth and Bradley Cooper & Will Fetters

Original screenplay