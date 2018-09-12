Oscarsgalans “Student Academy Awards” har meddelat årets 19 vinnare. En av dessa är regissören Jonatan Etzler som studerar vid Stockholm Academy of the Arts. Hans kortfilm heter Get ready with me och är 29 min. Trailern för den kan du se här.

Synopsis

Aspiring youtuber Vendela decides to get up infront of her high school class and show a disturbing video that disrupts the lesson and causes her teacher Lukas to fear for her life. Get Ready With Me is a refreshingly unpredictable thriller about generational power struggles that combines grim satire with the current urgencies of teen angst, social media and fame.

I och med denna vinst för filmen har den också chans att nomineras till Oscarsgalan som hålls i början på nästa år.

Samtliga vinnare

Alternative (Domestic Film Schools)

Shae Demandt, “Reanimated,” Florida State University

Animation (Domestic Film Schools)

Yu Yu, “Daisy,” University of Southern California

Hanna Kim, “Raccoon and the Light,” California Institute of the Arts

Eaza Shukla, “Re-Gifted,” Ringling College of Art and Design

Animation (International Film Schools)

Pierre Perveyrie, Maximilien Bougeois, Marine Goalard, Irina Nguyen-Duc and Quentin Dubois, “The Green Bird,” MOPA

Documentary (Domestic Film Schools)

Mathieu Faure, “An Edited Life,” New York University

Lauren Schwartzman, “Dust Rising,” University of California, Berkeley

Yiying Li, “Love & Loss,” University of Southern California

Documentary (International Film Schools)

Mart Bira, “Nomadic Doctor,” University of Hertfordshire

Narrative (Domestic Film Schools)

Brian Robau, “Esta Es Tu Cuba”/“This Is Your Cuba,” Chapman University

Kelley Kali, “Lalo’s House,” University of Southern California

Hua Tong, “Spring Flower,” University of Southern California

Narrative (International Film Schools)

István Kovács, “A Siege,” University of Theatre and Film Arts, Budapest

Lisa Gertsch, “Almost Everything,” Zurich University of the Arts

Jonatan Etzler, “Get Ready with Me,” Stockholm Academy of the Arts