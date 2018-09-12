Oscarsgalans “Student Academy Awards” har meddelat årets 19 vinnare. En av dessa är regissören Jonatan Etzler som studerar vid Stockholm Academy of the Arts. Hans kortfilm heter Get ready with me och är 29 min. Trailern för den kan du se här.
Synopsis
Aspiring youtuber Vendela decides to get up infront of her high school class and show a disturbing video that disrupts the lesson and causes her teacher Lukas to fear for her life. Get Ready With Me is a refreshingly unpredictable thriller about generational power struggles that combines grim satire with the current urgencies of teen angst, social media and fame.
I och med denna vinst för filmen har den också chans att nomineras till Oscarsgalan som hålls i början på nästa år.
Samtliga vinnare
Alternative (Domestic Film Schools)
Shae Demandt, “Reanimated,” Florida State University
Animation (Domestic Film Schools)
Yu Yu, “Daisy,” University of Southern California
Hanna Kim, “Raccoon and the Light,” California Institute of the Arts
Eaza Shukla, “Re-Gifted,” Ringling College of Art and Design
Animation (International Film Schools)
Pierre Perveyrie, Maximilien Bougeois, Marine Goalard, Irina Nguyen-Duc and Quentin Dubois, “The Green Bird,” MOPA
Documentary (Domestic Film Schools)
Mathieu Faure, “An Edited Life,” New York University
Lauren Schwartzman, “Dust Rising,” University of California, Berkeley
Yiying Li, “Love & Loss,” University of Southern California
Documentary (International Film Schools)
Mart Bira, “Nomadic Doctor,” University of Hertfordshire
Narrative (Domestic Film Schools)
Brian Robau, “Esta Es Tu Cuba”/“This Is Your Cuba,” Chapman University
Kelley Kali, “Lalo’s House,” University of Southern California
Hua Tong, “Spring Flower,” University of Southern California
Narrative (International Film Schools)
István Kovács, “A Siege,” University of Theatre and Film Arts, Budapest
Lisa Gertsch, “Almost Everything,” Zurich University of the Arts
Jonatan Etzler, “Get Ready with Me,” Stockholm Academy of the Arts
Kommentera